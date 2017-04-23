COBOURG -

Cobourg council is supportive of the ideas set out in a report from bylaw enforcement co-ordinator Brent Larmer that would transfer certain special-event responsibilities from council to staff.

At this past Monday's committee-of-the-whole session, they voted to prepare a bylaw to amend the existing bylaw that governs the delegation of powers and duties having to do with temporary road closures, special-event permits and noise-bylaw exemptions.

“The bylaw-review committee met with the staff involved with making these decisions,” councillor Debra McCarthy stated. “They are presenting this as an opportunity to streamline the work of staff and the necessity to come before council for an exemption.”

Larmer's report said the director of public works would be delegated authority to effect a temporary closure of any highway or portion of highway within the town without having to have a resolution or bylaw passed at council.

The community events co-ordinator would work in consultation with the town's community-events staff working group to issue special-events permits (upon receipt of appropriate applications and fees). If there are no objections from the co-ordinator to the event, a resolution and bylaw would not be required from council.

As for the noise-bylaw exemption, the community events co-ordinator would have the authority to grant or refuse it, subject to any restrictions the staff working group deem appropriate. Any exemption would specify the times and dates that it would be in effect.

Councillor Brian Darling expressed enthusiasm for the change, referring to a recent spreadsheet director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick had developed on special events in the town.

“Just so far this year, there are 145 events the town is looking after,” Darling said.

“Every time a road gets shut down for a couple of hours, it has to come to council for an amendment to the bylaw, which is really a misuse of our time.”

