Cobourg council approves ACO sign project

The Cobourg 2017 celebrations of Canada's sesquicentennial include special projects, as well as public events.

Council voted this past Monday to allow an exemption to the sign bylaw to allow the one planned by the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario Cobourg and East Northumberland to proceed.

At the committee-of-the-whole session, Councillor Debra McCarthy said that their plan is to post lawn signs pointing out perhaps 200 properties that were standing in 1867. She estimated they will be in place for 15 weeks.

These signs will be placed in front of the structures to say, “This building was standing in 1867.” The QR code at the bottom can be scanned by mobile devices to give more specific information on that property.

The letter of request from the ACO branch said that their volunteers will be responsible for setting up and removing the signs, as well as replacing damaged ones. The list of addresses where thy will be installed is being completed, and the signs are anticipated to be up from June 14 to Sept. 30

Along with heritage homes, project-committee spokeswoman Felicity Pope's letter pointed out that other buildings qualify for the signs as well — like the Firehall Theatre, which was originally built as a firehall that housed the horse-drawn wagons of the day.

The project has been about a year and a half in the making, McCarthy said.

“It's a value-added experience, and quite a walking tour if people have the right equipment.”

