COBOURG -

Sean Acheson does his best to clean up James Cockburn Park on Saturday in Cobourg. As part of Pitch-In Week, which runs from April 22 to 29, Saturday was Cobourg Cleanup Day. Acheson said he picked the park because a close friend, Jeff Puddy, was killed several years ago and has a tree planted in his memory in the park. Acheson couldn't believe the amount of garbage and the disrespect some people have for the park.