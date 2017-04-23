The Baltimore Ice Dogs bantam house league team defeated Grafton in two straight games in their United Counties Hockey League final by scores of 6-4 and 7-3. The Baltimore team congratulates Grafton for their competitive play and sportsmanship during the season. In addition to those victories, the Ice Dogs also won the 'B' final in their own house league tournament. Players for the bantam house league team are: Tristan Casselman, Justin Clarke, Kiley Dickison, Justin Ferguson, Brayden Goodrich, Aiden Gorveatt, Nathan Jackson, Dominic Langille-Jens, Brooke Robins, Connor Robins, Cole Schissler, Sasha Shanker, Mark Southgate, Jake Taylor and Reuben West. Staff members are coach Gary West, trainer Steve Goodrich, assistant trainer Evan Taylor and manager Jeff Ferguson. The team gives special thanks as well to the help from Lynne Ferguson and Robin Robins.