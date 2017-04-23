Alnwick/Haldimand receives federal funding

It may be considered small dollars, but to smaller municipalities like Alnwick/Haldimand they mean a lot, Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said after the township received a total just shy of $9,000 in Federal 150 Community Infrastructure funding Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Rudd announced that library renovations at the Grafton Community Centre would received $3,764 in a federal grant, $3,300 to repair the floor in the Centreton Community Centre, and $1,923 to improve the heating system in the Alnwick/Haldimand Civic Centre.

This is half of the cost of the total projects, Latchford said.

“These dollars are significant to small Canadian communities like ours,” she said.

Earlier in the week, Rudd announced $262,5000 from the Northumberland Community Futures Development Corporation through the Eastern Ontario Development Program's Collaborative Economic Development project would be invested “into the business development of a rural internet service provision” creating up to 12 new full-time positions,” according to a media release.

This will benefit both Alderville First Nation and rural residents in the surrounding area, it also stated.

“This plan is part of a three-year multi-phased innovative business approach to enter the market and expand scope and services for Eastern Ontario.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald