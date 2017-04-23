AGN looks at weddings through the years

COBOURG -

What would a wedding be without its photos?

The Art Gallery of Northumberland celebrates the invention of photography, as witnessed through photographs of wedding ceremonies, in its newest exhibition Betrothed: A Marriage of Photography and Weddings, which opens May 4.

The curators for the show are Stephen Bulger of Toronto's Stephen Bulger Gallery and Cathrine Lash, creative director of the Wedding Co. The show is gleaned from the wedding photographs they have collected for more than 15 years.

Initially this collection was intended to contain examples of the various print types that form photography’s history. Soon after its invention, photography was continually improved and utilized a succession of different materials and processes, from Daguerreotypes and Salted Paper Prints of the 1830s to today’s Digital Prints.

This collection includes examples from the 1830s and 1840s of Cased Images like Daguerreotypes and Ambrotypes, as well as Tintypes and Albumen prints of the late 19th century. It also contains scores of different types of Silver Gelatin Papers, displaying a wide range of stylistic techniques and presentation formats from throughout the 20th century.

Authentic wedding photographs are also a portal from which to view how styles of image-making have evolved. With more than 500 original photographs, this collection forms a social history containing records of customs and ceremonies from around the world.

For this exhibition, each wall of the Art Gallery of Northumberland will focus on a particular theme — The Dress, Celebrities, Portraits, Group Portraits, Strange and Unusual Weddings.

This subversion of commercial and amateur photography into an art gallery highlights a central argument that photography faced soon after its invention — that the mechanical nature of the medium and its commercial usage prohibited its acceptance as a fine art on par with painting and drawing.

An opening reception is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. May 4, and the show runs through June 18.

The gallery is located on the third floor west at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg). Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. weekends, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.