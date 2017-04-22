TORONTO — We have a winner — a big one!

The $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in Quebec.

There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, however, only one was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 28 will be approximately $13 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $55 million: 3, 4, 13, 16, 35, 47 & 49.

Bonus 37.

Maxmillions:

08-15-16-30-33-40-44

06-10-12-27-35-36-43

01-10-11-17-19-41-43

05-21-24-27-30-32-33

Encore: 2594658

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.