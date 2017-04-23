One person was killed and two others were taken to hospital as a result of a head-on collision on County Road 10 at the 7th Line north of Port Hope in Perrytown on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. where the vehicles collided head-on at a bend in the road.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital. The female driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

The roadway was closed for several hours while Ontario Provincial Police investigated. No names have been released.