PORT HOPE -

This is the third straight year for the Port Hope Panthers in the Schmalz Cup final and they now have their first series lead.

The Panthers defeated the Ayr Centennials 8-1 in the opening game of the Provincial Junior Hockey League championship series Friday night in front of 856 spectators at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope.

In each of the previous two seasons, the Panthers fell behind 3-0 in the Schmalz Cup final. In 2015 they rallied from the three-game deficit before losing in seven games to the Essex 73's. Last year, Port Hope was swept by Ayr in four straight games.

Friday night, a four-goal second period paced the Panthers to the Game 1 victory over the defending champion Centennials.

Blane Gaudon scored twice for Port Hope, including the only goal of the first period at 7:29 and the fourth tally of the second at 11:39 during a power play. The first three goals of the middle frame were tallied in a span of just over a minute; Cameron Harris at 3:06, Brad Bollert at 3:30 and Nathan Snoek, on a power play, at 4:11.

Dalton Lawrence scored at 9:09 of the third period after the Panthers spent a lengthy stretch shorthanded when Gaudon received a five-minute major for head contact and a game misconduct.

The second half of the final frame was filled with penalties with three more goals also being scored.

Ayr's Alex Mutton scored shorthanded at 16:06 to snap Port Hope goaltender Sheldon Calbury's shutout bid.

Kallen McFarland replied for the Panthers on a power play at 18:09 and teammate Ben Grieve rounded out the scoring at 19:03.

Ayr used both goaltenders, replacing starter Jackson Swindells after the fourth Port Hope goal with Brennan Hadad.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven is set for Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at the North Dumfries Community Complex.

The series will shift back to Port Hope for Game 3 Wednesday, April. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Ayr will host Game 4 on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

As necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 in Port Hope at 2 p.m; Game 6 Wednesday, May 3 in Ayr at 7:30 p.m. and Game 7 Friday, May 5 in Port Hope at 7:30 p.m.