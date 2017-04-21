NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities say a Navy SEAL has been charged with producing and possessing child pornography.

Court documents filed March 31 allege that Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden made videos of himself molesting a sleeping girl.

The investigation began at a Navy base in Virginia Beach after an adult woman claimed the 31-year-old Seerden sexually assaulted her. NCIS agents allegedly discovered the videos on Seerden’s phone.

Seerden is from Missouri and part of the California-based SEAL Team One. He was arrested and detained in San Diego, Calif. A judge has ordered that he be sent to Norfolk, where charges were filed.

Navy spokesman Lt. Zachary Keating says the unit is co-operating with authorities. An attorney listed in court documents for Seerden in California did not respond to requests for comment.