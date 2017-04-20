Sunshine List includes local municipalities

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Cobourg’s director of corporate services was just one of 42 municipal employees of the Town of Cobourg making $100,000 or more in 2016.

Ian Davey’s salary was about $125,000 (rounded off to the highest thousand) last year, compared to about the same rounded-off amount the year before.

The number of town employees on the Sunshine List edged up by one to 42 in total, with Police Chief Kai Liu earning the highest — $187,000 in 2016, up from $176,000 the year before.

Deputy Police Chief Paul VandeGraaf earned $179,000 in 2016, up from $156,000 in 2015.

Fire chief Michael Vilneff earned $125,000 last year, and Deputy Chief Eugene Thompson $117,000.

Other Cobourg staff listed included chief administrative officer Stephen Peacock earning $154,000 in 2016, planning director Glenn McGlashon earning $125,000, and public works director Barry Thrasher earning $116,000, while Town of Cobourg Instructor Peter W. McLean earned $120,000.

There were 21 police officers earning $100,000 or more, and the balance of the 42 were fire fighters.

In neighbouring Hamilton Township, director of emergency services, Kelly Serson earned $115,000 last year, chief administrative officer Arthur Anderson earned $11,000 and corporate services director Kate Surerus earned $101,000.

There was only one Sunshine Lister in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, with chief executive officer Terry Korotki earning $109,000 in 2016.

