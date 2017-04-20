ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

A public meeting to update Alnwick/Haldimand Township’s development charges is scheduled for April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Grafton Town Hall council chambers.

Development charges support the services the township provides and the costs it charges concerning things ranging from water to building permits.

“Development charges are a charge against new development to compensate for the net capital cost of growth,” according to an announcement about the upcoming meeting.

Port Hope-based consultant Bob Clark is doing the updated study and associated proposed changes to the bylaw.

Under the changes, the proposed residential development charge would be $9,364 for a single-family home constructed this year, $17.13 per meter squared for non-residential, $7,891 for those within the Grafton water area and $7,041 for developing solar or turbine power (per 500 kW).

There are some exceptions to the proposed bylaw, which council will consider after the public meeting.

For more information, visit the Grafton municipal office or contact the consultant at 905-885-8023.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald