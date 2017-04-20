Pitch In to clean up Cobourg this Saturday

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg is issuing the invitation for citizens to volunteer at Cobourg Cleanup Day on Saturday.

This event is the kick-off to Pitch-In Week, April 22 to 29, when volunteers from coast to coast will clean up their communities by picking up and pitching litter into its proper place — trademark yellow Pitch-In Week waste-removal bags.

Saturday is also Earth Day, an appropriate time to do this little corner of the planet a good turn.

Volunteers for Cobourg Cleanup Day will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday in the lobby at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.). There, members of the Cobourg Environmental-Active Transportation Advisory Committee will supply the garbage bags, gloves, safety vests and T-shirts, as well as a list of sites where the litter has accumulated over the winter — vacant lots, parks, parking lots, neighbourhoods and the beach.

Afterwards, volunteers are invited to an appreciation barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Northumberland County at their Material Recovery Facility at 280 Edwardson Rd., Grafton.

To register for Cobourg Cleanup Day, contact public-works division administrative assistant Renee Champagne at 905-372-4555.

Those unable to attend can do their part as well by collecting garbage in the special yellow bags throughout Pitch-In Week. When they are full, you can arrange for town staffers to pick it up by calling 905-372-4555.