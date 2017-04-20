Pitch In to clean up Cobourg this Saturday
The Town of Cobourg is issuing the invitation for citizens to volunteer at Cobourg Cleanup Day on Saturday.
This event is the kick-off to Pitch-In Week, April 22 to 29, when volunteers from coast to coast will clean up their communities by picking up and pitching litter into its proper place — trademark yellow Pitch-In Week waste-removal bags.
Saturday is also Earth Day, an appropriate time to do this little corner of the planet a good turn.
Volunteers for Cobourg Cleanup Day will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday in the lobby at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.). There, members of the Cobourg Environmental-Active Transportation Advisory Committee will supply the garbage bags, gloves, safety vests and T-shirts, as well as a list of sites where the litter has accumulated over the winter — vacant lots, parks, parking lots, neighbourhoods and the beach.
Afterwards, volunteers are invited to an appreciation barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Northumberland County at their Material Recovery Facility at 280 Edwardson Rd., Grafton.
To register for Cobourg Cleanup Day, contact public-works division administrative assistant Renee Champagne at 905-372-4555.
Those unable to attend can do their part as well by collecting garbage in the special yellow bags throughout Pitch-In Week. When they are full, you can arrange for town staffers to pick it up by calling 905-372-4555.