Nighthawks win OHF championship

The Northumberland Railside Nighthawks peewee AA team won the Ontario Hockey Federation championship recently in Oakville.

The tournament brings together champions of different associations in Ontario. The Nighthawks had previously won the Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship. The OHF weekend is certainly about hockey, but more about celebrating the teams of players that compete there. They began their weekend with a banquet proudly had their Nighthawks jersey displayed for all to see. They listened to Ron MacLean speak about the joys of hockey, they were welcomed into a dressing room with personalized name plates and skate carpets, food and drinks, and they traded hockey pins with their fellow participants.

The peewee Nighthawks went 4-0-2 in the round-robin schedule before winning the semifinal and championship games in overtime.

Players for the team were: Oscar Brown, Brayden Burge, Spencer Eriksson, Connor Gilligan, Hayden Odurny, Clayton Clark, Bailey Pipe, Zack Dewar, Rhett Cleverdon, Easton Adamson, Hayden Howe, Connor Patrick, Nick Moore, Emmanuel Barrie, Kyle Ramsperger, Owen Beck, Noah Richard. The coaches were: Mike Cleverdon, Wes Eriksson, Greg Bowen and Jason Brown.