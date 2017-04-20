Forever Plaid begins Friday at the Best Western

COBOURG -

Why do they do it? Why do 28 people volunteer months of their time to put together a production like Forever Plaid?

The commitment and dedication it takes from dozens of people to create a musical like this is astronomical. Everyone — the onstage actors and musicians, the creative and musical directors, the costume and set designers, the sound and lighting team — they all devote countless hours to bring this magic to life. Sponsors from our community donate money to make shows like this happen. It takes a community to create a show that people will remember.

Forever Plaid is one of the many shows that has been created by this devoted and talented community. It’s the story of four young guys in a group called the Plaids, just when rock and roll was beginning. They love to sing the hits of their time. They love to sing together. They sing intricate four-part harmonies, harmonies that depend on each other to create a blend that is so much more beautiful than any one part alone.

Why do they do it? They do it because they are a group, a community of four, working towards a common goal — to make the best musical art possible!

Creating a community theatre production is exactly the same. When a group of volunteers comes together in harmony, from cast and musician to all the volunteers behind the scenes, to work toward a common goal — that’s when the magic happens. Friendships are created, memories are made, creativity is encouraged, and we can present something that we are all proud of to a larger community that supports our effort.

Come see why we do it.

The Northumberland Players dinner-theatre production of Forever Plaid is playing at The Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, as well as May 5, 6 and 7. For tickets, please call 905-372-2105.

— Submitted by producer Lucy Caldwell