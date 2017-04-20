Festival organizer requests Hamilton Township help

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

An organizer for June's Harwood Old Fashioned Fun Fair, part of the Canada 150 celebrations, wants Hamilton Township to pay $4,000 for fireworks and $80 for a cake for the weekend events

Larry Williams put the request to councillors recently, as he explained the old-fashioned approach of celebrations being planned for June 23 to 25 at the Harwood park and dock area.

For the kids, there will be three-legged and sack races that they don't usually have these days, he explained, but the more modern rock climbing may be added as a fundraiser.

Should council support the fireworks, this would take place at dusk on Friday — and there would be hot dogs, hamburgers and music to go along with them, starting at 5 p.m..

The kids' fun day is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes vendors, displays, a beer garden, and heritage cars and tractors, Williams said. A dinner-dance is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday there will be an ecumenical church service at 11 a.m. at the Harwood dock, followed by a strawberry luncheon from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in the Harwood Hall, councillors were told.

