OTTAWA — The federal government is looking to establish a cannabis tracking system to collect information from licensed producers, distributors and retailers — just one of a host of changes contained in bills tabled last week that set stage for the drug’s legalization.

Health Canada says the proposed system — that would not track individual cannabis users — would allow businesses and regulators to trace all products and address recalls.

The department says the tracking would allow regulators to ensure cannabis is not being diverted to illegal markets, adding that the government wants to reduce the role of organized crime in the cannabis system.

Health Canada did not say how much the proposed system could cost, but says it intends to offset any costs through licensing and other fees.

The government legislation did not offer any specifics on tax measures for marijuana.

Annual 4-20 celebrations — a visible display of support for marijuana — are expected to take on a new tone today now that the government is moving ahead with its legalization plans.