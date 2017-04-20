COBOURG -

Cobourg council voted at this week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting to authorize up to $65,040 as a capital expenditure to construct two barrier-free washrooms and relocate the fish-cleaning station at the Cobourg Marina.

This amount was put forth in the successful bid by C.W. Services. The project is expected to take six to eight weeks, and completion is planned for prior to the Waterfront Festival.

The report from waterfront operations manager Paul Gauthier said that the project consists of the conversion of an existing fish-cleaning room at the marina into two fully accessible washrooms with two foot-cleaning stations (one inside, one outside). A new fish-cleaning station will be constructed on the outside of the marina building.

“This will provide accessible washroom facilities to all members of the public in a high-traffic part of the community, particularly the marina and West Beach area of the waterfront that is currently severely underserviced.”

At present, Gauthier added, the closest accessible public washroom is two blocks away, at the bus-terminal shelter.

The money was originally to come from the Northam Industrial Park reserve, Councillor Brian Darling said. But they were successful in their grant application, and got 65% funding to a maximum of $46,000.

