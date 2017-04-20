Cobourg bus repairs are in the works

COBOURG -

Cobourg will spend more than $26,000 to get two buses back into operation, following a vote at this week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

The report by director of public works Barry Thrasher set out the problem and recommended a solution.

Bus 906 was taken off the road March 6 with a defective transmission. Meanwhile, the Wheels bus (number 905) has been out of service with engine problems since late February.

Thrasher’s recommendation was to approve $17,345.54 plus HST from the equipment-replacement reserve for Winslow Gerolamy Motors Ltd. for work on 906, and $9,439.40 plus HST for Century Transportation for rebuilding motor for 905, the Wheels bus.

It’s a worthwhile investment, Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

“I was around when we purchased these buses. We purchased them knowing they had a 15-year life expectancy, and you know half-way through the life span you have to replace the motor and transmission. But it’s a very, very cheap investment in terms of getting a 15-year life out of the bus,” the mayor said.

“There are no surprises here. It’s important we keep our fleet up and running.

“905 continues to be very serviceable and accessible. This money we are asking to be spent was in the plan when we bought the bus.”

