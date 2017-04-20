Clean up with 20-minute Makeover

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The 20-Minute Makeover today is a clean-up event Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas hopes everyone will join.

It is part of the ninth annual Mayors’ Challenge in Northumberland, encouraging everyone to get involved in the week-long spring clean-up of the county that ends with a celebration this Saturday.

County spokesperson Kate Campbell says there has been great participation and lots of waste disposed of in the past during this event

“Volunteer numbers fluctuate annually, but average between 1,500 and 2,000 people per year,” Campbell said.

“The amount of litter collected did drop off fairly significantly after the first two years, once all of the historic litter had been cleared from road-side ditches. Since then, the amount of litter collected is fairly consistent. Particularly over the last four years, it has ranged consistently between 10,000 kg and 15,000 kg.”

The 20-Minute Makeover suggests everyone spend just 20 minutes on April 21 to clean up public areas like parks, school yards and trails, a media release stated.

A free family-style barbecue will thank the community for taking part, and it will be at the county’s recycling plant in Grafton Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald