YMCA offers new program for mothers of newborns

NORTHUMBERLAND -

YMCA Northumberland has announced the launch of its Mothers of Newborns Program, designed to support Northumberland women who have had a baby in 2017.

The announcement said that the program is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Phil Thomas and Jessica Fraser-Thomas.

A mother of five, Fraser-Thomas knows that having a baby can be joyous, and scary at the same time. A high percentage of new mothers experience the so-called baby blues, anxiety and post-partum depression. And with the needs and demands of a new baby, she noted, it’s hard to carve out some time for self-care.

“New moms can be overwhelmed,” Fraser-Thomas said in the press release.

“The goal of this program is to provide mothers with newborns with an easy and safe path to physical activity, health and wellness, while creating a network of support and belonging.”

Program participants will have access, at no cost, to:

• Facilities in both the Cobourg and Brighton Y sites to participate in group fitness, including training equipment and the pool at the Cobourg Y.

• Ten hours of Ontario Early Years Playcentre child care to free the mother to use the facility or participate in programming.

• Specialty classes designed for mothers and newborns, including Mom and Baby Yoga, Water Baby Bootcamp, Pilates and StrollerFit.

• Additional programs developed through partnerships to provide social networking opportunities, resources and support.

Partnerships with Ontario Early Years Centre, Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, La Leche League Northumberland and Northumberland Hills Hospital will allow delivery of relevant educational sessions to participants and facilitate access to community resources for program participants.

“Programs from generous donors like Jessica and Phil are a crucial part of YMCA Northumberland, and is critical to a healthy, sustainable future for Northumberland County families,” Y chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said in the announcement.

Interested mothers can register online by visiting ymcanorthumberland.com.