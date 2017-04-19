Vintage Doc Fest announced

COBOURG -

The weekend of April 29 and 30 of the Canada 150 year will see the launch of the RearView Vintage Doc Fest at The Loft in Cobourg.

The 60-seat venue at 201 Division St. will host eight two-hour sessions over the two days to screen a selection of documentaries that organizers from the annual Vintage Film Festival have culled from a review of 150 vintage short documentaries from the National Film Board, the CBC and McNally & Robinson.

In all, 50 films will be shown in blocks unified by a theme, each taken from a line in the national anthem. Highlights include an animation based on an Inuit legend, a Sun Dance captured on film for the first time, Churchill’s Island (which won the first Academy Award for the National Film Board), a Buster Keaton train ride across the country and the Klondike Gold Rush.

In its press release, organizers acknowledged the help provided by The Loft and the Cobourg 2017 organizing committee for this free event.

“We hope the RearView Doc Fest will be an annual event on the Cobourg calendar,” organizing committee head Ross Pigeau said.

“Our slogan is Topical and Timeless, and there is plenty of material out there to choose from.”

For more information and descriptions of the documentaries, visit www.vintagefilmfestival.ca/rearview-docfest.