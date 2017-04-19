Soon I will have no reason to leave my house

You know how small minds are amused by small things? Well, I got one (a small mind AND a small thing to mention):

I was in a store looking to buy shoes and they were all out of size 12 (I can climb walls barefoot.) The saleslady told me that it was no problem. I could pay for them now, and have them delivered to my door in two days. I felt like Jed on the Beverley Hillbillies thinking, “Golleeee, them new- fangled technologies are really something.”

I realize that in an era of satellite pinpointing and nano-sized robots that can shovel out artery blockage, door-to-door drop-off of Bigfoot loafers is anti-climactic. It’s just that I have spent all of my life going about bringing clothing home from stores, oblivious to what is actually happening around me: commercially, we are on a trajectory where there is no limit to what we can have home-delivered without leaving the house.

I find this ironic. Not that long ago, in terms of glacial ages, in 1893, people were introduced to the home-delivery convenience of the Sears-Roebuck catalogue. In 1925, the company started peppering in department stores. Okay, that took us to recent times where we spend most of our lives at shopping malls. Now we’re going back the other way: Stores will diminish and on-line purchasing will eventually put us back indoors.

But being able to order anything delivered is not the end point. 3D printers will soon allow you to stay home in your underwear at all times. Consider the concept of the Star Trek food replicator for example:

A Texas-based company has created a 3D food printer that utilizes powdered ingredients and a heated printer bed to concoct a mini-pizza in 12 minutes. Another mischievous company has developed a machine that extrudes designer chocolates. It is only a matter of time before the organic potential of these simulators goes sky-high. (It may put a whole new spin to Harmony.com.)

So, soon we won’t even have to go online to order shoes. A 3D printer will spit them out for you while you catch up on your soap operas. The economic impact of evolving technology is astounding. Allow me to present a personal example:

Just 20 years ago I self-published a novel; it cost me $5,000 for a graphic designer to paginate and layout the book, and another $5,000 to take it to a printing press where it was ground out in the classic format of an assembly machine. I then drove across town to pick up a few boxes of my book. Contrast this: Last week, I went on-line to a self-publishing outfit and using their free software, within one hour I down-loaded my next novel, designed the cover and ordered the book delivered to my door in seven days. Total cost with delivery? $28.

Mind-boggling to think where we may be in another 20 years, you think?

Victor Schukov’s regular column usually appears Thursday