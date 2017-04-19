Savouries and Song will support refugee families

COBOURG -

A wonderful night of world food and music is planned April 28 in support of Flight To Hope 2.0.

Savouries and Song is a sampling of both commodities as they are enjoyed around the globe, with proceeds helping to support of a local effort to sponsor two Syrian refugee families.

The savouries part is a sampling of food from around the world and, thanks to help from a number of Syrian newcomers, much of it is from the Middle East.

The live entertainment is provided by local artists in a range of styles — “some Middle Eastern music, some Cuban music and, I believe, some Celtic music,” organizer Caryn MacDiarmid said.

As well, a silent auction is planned.

“A little something for everybody to enjoy — that’s our hope,” MacDiarmid said.

McDiarmid is a member of Trinity United Church in Cobourg, which was behind the Flight To Hope campaign that brought the first of the current wave of Syrian refugee families to the local community — Mohammad Ghrir, his wife Heba and young daughter Retaj.

By the time the family’s one-year sponsorship had passed, Mohammed was working and the family had been blessed with a new baby boy named Amar. They plan to attend the Savouries and Song event to show their support.

Trinity is joined in the Flight To Hope 2.0 effort by the Grafton-Castleton pastoral charge, which sponsored a refugee family back in 2014.

In the 2.0 campaign, MacDiarmid said, they have teamed up to sponsor two more families. One is Mohammed’s widowed sister-in-law and her four children (aged eight to 17), who are still in Lebanon. The other family, still in Turkey, consists of a woman and her two children (aged 14 and 24).

The applications are in, MacDiarmid said, but the time line of when the families might arrive depends on fluid circumstances, including ever-changing geopolitical events in those countries.

Meanwhile, fundraisers like Savouries and Song are one way to be sure the sponsors will be ready when an arrival date is known.

A wonderful evening of food, song and silent auction is in store April 28 at Trinity, located at 284 Division St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and $5 for children under the age of five. They are available at the door, or you can get them in advance at the church office or from MacDiarmid (carynmacdiarmid68@gmail.com).