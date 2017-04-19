Nurses should be saluted

In many ways, it’s a rite of passage. Acknowledgement that one is officially – old.

I’m referring to the medical procedure of cataract surgery which, over the past month, I’ve experienced twice as a patient at Northumberland Hills Hospital. I’ve joined the club. As I type this, the words leap off the computer screen with vivid, sharp clarity. We live in remarkable times.

What struck me, again, about my surgical experience and that of others on this ‘eye day’, was the quiet, smooth efficiency of the nursing staff as I was prepped for the surgery and, later, the aftercare in the recovery room (coffee and cookies?) – each nurse moving with practised, quiet efficiency, reassuring the almost exclusively elderly patients. Nurses, obviously, have to be very skilled at what they do. But it’s the other, unteachable skills that make the complete nurse – empathy, sensitivity, telepathy perhaps - and I was surrounded by them.

As I waited my turn in the operating room, I flashed back 15 years to when I arrived at emergency at the old Cobourg Hospital on Chapel Street experiencing a heart attack. It’s imprinted on my psyche as though it was yesterday; as though I was observing the scene from above, becoming very aware of the remarkable teamwork of the doctors and nurses as they worked swiftly, calmly; and later, being moved to intensive care and an endless, surreal night, constantly monitored, nurses always close at hand, moving quietly to ensure my survival, continuous, gentle reassuring words seemingly floating around me. Nurses at the top of their game.

Later, I wondered what was it like for them, arriving for their shift, switching off their lives, assuming another personality - the dedicated nurse existing in a rarefied world. What had they switched off? A sick child at home? Relationship problems? Financial? Then, at shift change, heading home at dawn’s first light, switching again, preparing for what had been put on hold, anticipating..? Well, who knows?

Day after day, week after week, year after year, in that building that is Northumberland Hills Hospital, nurses work in almost complete anonymity doing the job they were trained for – be it in the operating room, in the Emergency Department, tending to admitted patients. Especially in emergency, no heads-up, no prepping, having to face the tragic, raw, unknown, unpredictable horrors of daily life as the ambulance pulls in. Severely injured from a traffic accident? From a violent crime? A child on life-support? I can only imagine the stress levels they experience, then having again to switch personas, sublimating the emotional stress – and what they often deal with has to be horrific – as they finally head for home presenting...who?

Last week in the recovery room, observing the smooth, seamless routine, I mused about someone on Cobourg council proposing a motion to create a Cobourg Salutes Our Nurses Day. One day of the year where the town acknowledges the work of our dedicated nurses. Perhaps starting next year on May 12, the birth date of Florence Nightingale.

Even include a Civic Nurse of the Year award, the nominees chosen by the nursing staff at NHH and judged by a panel of citizens.

We tend to take so much for granted in this life – including hospital visits and the nurses that assist us. Yes, I know there is a National Nursing Week, but the spotlight should be local, right here in Cobourg, up close and celebrating our own hospital and its nursing staff.

Any takers?

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.co.