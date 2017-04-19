CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Traditionally, bylaw enforcement in Cramahe Township has been on a “complaint” basis: someone has to make a complaint, be it verbally, in writing, over the phone, or in person, before action is taken to ensure the municipality’s regulations will be enforced.

A new proposed bylaw enforcement policy would make it mandatory to put a complaint in writing (letter, fax or e-mail) before action is considered.

A meeting of Northumberland County municipal CAO’s will be discussing bylaw enforcement policy this week with an eye to streamlining and standardizing approaches across the county, Cramahe CAO Craig Brooks told council council Tuesday night.

The new Cramahe bylaw policy is being prepared by Bylaw Enforcement Officer Holly Grant.

Cramahe council is asked to comments about the new policy back to staff by April 25 so the proposed bylaw can be presented for council’s decision to adopt or reject it at its May 2 meeting.

“This policy directive is intended to support council, staff and the public by establishing a reasonable process for by-law enforcement,” a Cramahe staff report presented to council states. “This will assist council, who are responsible for enacting bylaws, by establishing a structure for bylaw enforcement and ensuring it is implemented well.

“This will in turn allow staff to administer fair and efficient enforcement in a consistent manner, which provides good service to the community, saving time and money,” the report continues. “The public benefits by having a standard of fairness and consistent guide that people in the community can expect their municipal staff to follow and enforce.”

The proposed process

A bylaw complaint form will be available online. If a complainant drops into the Colborne town hall to file a complaint, they will be required to complete the form.

“While the township will make every effort to assure the privacy of the complainant, a complainant may be required to present evidence in support of the complaint at any hearings of Appeals Committee or Court of Law of Ontario,” the proposed bylaw states.

All received complaints will be recorded in a complaints register and “should receive an acknowledgement of receipt within three regular business days or earlier if public safety or security of property is at risk. If a complaint is received on a weekend or holiday the timeframe shall start on the next regular business day.”

The primary goal is resolve complaints through so-operation the bylaw states. Time allotted to the incident reported will be dependent on the resources available to the offender and the municipality.

Once the initial complaint is received, it will be reviewed on the basis of: risk to public safety, severity of violation and date complaint is received.

There will be three classes of infraction:

• Class 1: complaints that are a potential risk to public health & safety, property damage and where a risk to humans exists. These examples would include but not limited to health & safety concerns, dog attacks, firearms and property standards. These infractions receive first priority.

• Class 2: These include things like zoning infractions, long grass and weeds, garbage or rubbish on properties, abandoned or inoperative vehicles and other yard and maintenance issues. These include zoning infractions, erecting a sign or doing renovations without a necessary permit.

• Class 3: violations tend to be more cosmetic in nature: noise, fence, signs (that do not interfere with site lines), parking, etc.

Multiple or frivolous complaints

“When municipal staff is of the opinion that complaints are frivolous or the complaint results in staff expending resources on a single issue, staff will only address if the complaint provides new information,” the proposed bylaw states.

“No complaint will be dismissed. However, it is important to assess complaints on merit, even if numerous, and determine the appropriate response and outcome.”

If the municipality decides to restrict a person with multiple or frivolous complaints, the following steps will be considered: consultate with senior management then staff clearly communicate to the complainant, in writing, the nature of the restrictions and the reason for them.

Formal action

Any formal action proposed by staff to address an infraction that may have financial or legal implications for the municipality must first be reviewed with the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Any action that would result in municipal staff or contractors entering private lands and expending public monies should be reported to council before action is taken. There are two exceptions: (a) where circumstances do not afford time to have a matter presented to council (i.e. need to demolish a burned-out abandoned building immediately for the protection of the public), in which case the chief bylaw official or enforcement officer may proceed with the approval of the CAO, or (b) where the money to be expended is anticipated to be less than $1,000.

Where the municipality spends money to enforce a bylaw, the amount will be added to the tax bill of the offender.

“It must be understood that the township will make every effort to assure the privacy surrounding the complaint,” the proposed bylaw states. “However, a complainant may be required to present evidence in support of the complaint at any hearing of Appeals Committee or Court of Law in Ontario.”

If no resolution is reached or is unsatisfactory to the complainant, then they have the option to take the matter up in civil court “at their own leisure.”