MS Walk set for April 30 in Cobourg

In 16 years, the Cobourg-Port Hope Mandarin MS Walk has come close to raising $1-million.

Local residents will have the chance to push it even closer April 30 at the 17th annual walk, said event chair Rae MacCulloch — who has been involved from the very beginning.

“So far we’ve had 4,600 walkers from Cobourg and Port Hope only, and they have been able to raise $937,000,” he said, tallying up 16 years of success.

“In other words, $.93-million.”

MacCulloch helps his daughter Rachel with MS. He was joined for the interview by committee member Jen McGillivray and Anne Driscoll, fundraising and community-outreach co-ordinator for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada’s Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton chapter.

In Multiple Sclerosis, the body’s immune system attacks the protective covering that surrounds the nerves of the central nervous system. How it affects an individual depends on which area of the brain is affected, McGillivray said.

A compromised motor cortex affects movement. Sensations can be affected if the sensory cortex is involved. Damage to the occipital lobe can affect vision, with memory, with understanding and language made more of a challenge if the temporal lobe is involved.

In McGillivray’s case, there’s been involvement of the frontal lobe (affecting executive functions such as thinking, planning, organizing, problem-solving and personality traits like behaviour and control) and parietal lobe (compromising math, spelling and making sense of the world).

Outwardly, she said, there are no obvious signs that she’s living with MS.

“It’s so different from person to person.”

The nature of MS is that one has both good days and bad days.

MacCulloch said his daughter is grateful for the town’s accessible Wheels Service that lets her shop and run her errands, but there are days when her fatigue does not allow such outings.

Another struggle both she and McGillivray faced was leaving jobs they loved.

Rachel MacCulloch was a teacher working full-time. Eventually, she had to cut back to working every other day, but the fatigue made even that much impossible.

After that, her father reported, she tried volunteering at a school near her. She put in four hours her first day, and it did her in.

It wasn’t just the work, he added. It was the getting ready, getting out the door and getting to school.

“She realized she had to quit completely.”

McGillivray was program manager in a long-term-care facility.

“I did all the planning, overseeing staff, I was the certified health-and-safety person, I ran the volunteers,” she listed.

Impairment to the executive functions of the brain made this work impossible, as did the overwhelming fatigue. Even if she’d persisted in the attempt, she would only have had the stamina for a partial schedule, and her insurance premiums would have eaten up half her salary.

“I wouldn’t get anything done, and I’d be totally wiped,” she figures.

Once she accepted that she would not be going back to work, McGillivray focused on maintaining some of her healthy habits (like getting plenty of exercise) and doing whatever was needed to take care of herself (like taking a nap if she needed one). She knew she was on the right track when her neurologist told her to keep doing what she was doing.

And she does enjoy volunteering what time she can to the MS Society. After the walk, two big May initiatives are coming up — a barbecue in Port Hope and carnation sales throughout the county.

“I want to do what I can still do,” McGillivray said.

“But it’s not about me. It’s about what we are here for — we are here to raise money for research so we can find a cure.”

Driscoll said that, in addition to funding research, proceeds from the walk support local programming — the self-help group, assistance with equipment purchases, and advocacy for more flexible income and employment supports, co-ordinated care and more investment by the government in in the quest for a cure.

“Those are some of the ways the dollars are used,” she said.

“We are able to do that because of people’s donations.”

The self-help group is very active, McGillivray said, and very important to he. No matter how supportive and helpful others are, she finds it the one place she can talk with others who truly know what she is going through. And the programs are educational, helpful and informative.

Driscoll said that this walk is one of 140 taking place across Canada (and one of 56 in Ontario), and that one in 340 Canadians (or roughly 100,000 Canadians) are affected.

MacCulloch added that Canada leads the world in the incidence of MS.

“And Ontario leads all of Canada — that brings it close to home,” he said.

“The MS Walk is truly one of our largest fundraisers,” Driscoll stated.

The entire event is set up at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, where you can register from 8 to 9 a.m.

Following opening ceremonies (which include MPP Lou Rinaldi bringing greetings on behalf of the province), the town crier will declare the start of the 5K walk at 9:29. It’s a route that follows the waterfront from the school to the Cobourg Public Library and back.

This year’s goal is to raise $39,000, and everyone’s support is appreciated — visit mswalks.ca to get your pledge sheet.

