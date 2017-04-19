MPP Rinaldi announces upgrades to County Road 30

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi upgrades to County Road 30 Wednesday morning at the beginning of the Northumberland County council meeting.

The announcement was made on behalf of Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal and Minister of Infrastructure Bob Chiarelli.

The province has decided to invest in improvements to approximately 1.6 kilometers of County Road 30, including widening the paved surface and upgrading the intersection by extending the passing lane and realigning the road. The improvements are aimed at improving traffic flow and safety for local residents.

Northumberland County is one of 55 communities that will receive support from the province through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund to build and upgrade local infrastructure.

“Today’s funding announcement continues to demonstrate our governments’ priority and commitment to improve public infrastructure across Ontario,” Rinaldi said. “County Road 30 is a major connector between Trent Hills and Brighton and this funding will make sure it remains a key and vital transportation route.”

Northumberland will receive up to $725,000 to support improvements to County Road 30 at Old Wooler Road.

“We are very pleased to be moving forward with these improvements to County Road 30 thanks to this substantial investment from the Province,” said County warden Mark Walas, who is also the mayor of Brighton. “Especially in more rural communities like Northumberland, our transportation network is inherently tied to our economic and social vitality.

“Infrastructure projects like this help us to ensure that our roads and bridges are maintained over the long-term, for use by current and future residents, businesses and visitors. We thank the Province for their partnership on this project.”