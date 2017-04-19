Local schools and students recognized

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A recent Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board newsletter contained many and varied reasons to celebrate students from across the county.

For one thing, there’s the first-place finish reported by the Colborne Public School Drumline in the intermediate division at the Canadian Drumline Association’s regional competition in Mississauga.

And there’s the honour extended to Roseneath Centennial Public School student Caden Mattson. He recently attended a Toronto Raptors game, and met some of the Raptors as well, in recognition for his efforts at tryouts for Team Ontario members who will be competing in basketball at the North American Indigenous Games that will take place in Toronto July 16 to 23.

A focus on ensuring students have the opportunity to understand and appreciate the culture and contributions of the First Nation, Inuit and Metis peoples continues throughout the board, and North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft recently welcomed the Smoke Trail Cultural Group for a visit (also attended by students from Plainville Public School).

East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton declared Autism Awareness Day April 5. To commemorate the occasion, staff and students wore blue, and raised the Autism Ontario flag.

Two schools are preparing for landmark anniversaries.

Beatrice Strong Public School in Port Hope will hold its 25-year celebrations April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 905-885-9399.

Meanwhile, Percy Centennial Public School in Warkworth is planning a 50th-anniversary celebration June 3 from noon to 2 p.m., to be followed by an alumni concert at the arena from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 705-924-2202.