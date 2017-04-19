Celebrate Earth Day at sunrise this Saturday

COBOURG -

“No. I was not. And that is not good,” was Ted Amsden’s answer two months ago when someone asked him if he had been invited as poet laureate of Cobourg to participate in the town’s Earth Day Sunrise Celebration this year.

He added, “the event did not happen at all last year. I don’t want that to happen again.”

The first Earth Day was celebrated 47 years ago in 1970. The Cobourg Ecology Garden started in 1996 – this gem has existed for 21 years. The annual dawn celebration had happened in town at this public environmentalist Garden for many years when a poetry contest was introduced in 2011 by Wally Keeler.

The presentation of the winning poems was a feature of the sunrise event for five years in a row but not in 2016. Amsden made some inquiries and confirmed that no Earth Day dawn-greeting happened last year at the Ecology Garden.

Now the poet laureate is cooperating with others to revive the event in 2017.

One part of the mandate given the poet laureate by Cobourg’s town council is to bring poetry to the community and also to create interest in members of the community for creative expression. A particular focus is to be put on young people.

Earth Day always happens in April, which is also National Poetry Month. Even prior to the annual contest, poetry was a part of the sunrise event, with each of Cobourg’s three poet laureates performing their work – first Eric Winter, a supporter of the Ecology Garden since its beginning and always a strong proponent of environmental awareness and action, then Jill Battson and currently Amsden.

Among other happenings at this event, the winners of Cobourg’s annual Earth Day poetry contest will read their poems as participants in the celebration of Earth Day at the Cobourg Ecology Garden -- sunrise occurs at 6:18 a.m. Saturday, April 22.

Members of the public are welcome to join the early-rising group that gathers at the Cobourg Ecology Garden on Saturday. There will be companionship, poetry, music, chanting, drumming, expressions of environmentalism, love for the planet, human awareness of other living organisms and a lot of joy in spontaneity.