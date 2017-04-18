WELLINGTON NORTH, ONT. -

Police are looking for a man who allegedly approached an eight-year-old girl while naked in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call about an indecent act on Saturday near Mount Forest, Ont., about 150 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

They say two men in a dark blue pickup truck approached the girl around 9:30 a.m. while she rode her bike.

Police say the men asked her to come to the truck, but she began riding away.

They allege the passenger then got out of the truck, naked, and asked the girl to return, but she rode to safety at a neighbour’s house.

He is described as a white man with white hair and beard and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.