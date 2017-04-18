Men prepare to Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

COBOURG -

The Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre announced Tuesday that registration for the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is now open.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. and Cornerstone hopes to see many of the good men of Northumberland County take to the streets donning women’s high heels to raise awareness to support and prevent family violence.

“This community is filled with great men; they are great sports in donning the red heels to participate in Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, but don’t let the shoes scare you away,” says Carly Cunningham, manager of community engagement for Cornerstone. “The event is about coming together as a community to take a stand on gender-based violence and encourages all men to participate, even if it is in sneakers over stilettos.”

“Walk A Mile is not just a fun opportunity for men to educate the community about a very serious subject, it’s also a call to action,” says Cornerstone Executive Director Nancy Johnston. “By participating in this walk the men of Northumberland County are bringing awareness, and much needed funds to the organization, helping local women and children who are fleeing domestic abuse.”

In the last year, Cornerstone has provided close to 6,000 nights of shelter combined and experienced a high demand for services for women and children.

“When you see a bunch of old men like me putting on red heels and walking the main street, that’s awareness you can’t buy,” said Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi. “We wish we didn’t have to do this, and that we lived in a perfect world, but sadly we do not. Fortunately, there are several levels of government who look to eradicate domestic abuse.”

For more information or to register for the 10th Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event, visit www.cornerstonenorthumberland.ca/walkamile or contact Carly at 905-372-1545 ext. 236 or ccunningham@cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.