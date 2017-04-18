COBOURG -

Northumberland United Way chief executive officer Lynda Kay always offers a few personal words to conclude the annual campaign wrap-up breakfasts.

For this week’s 2016 wrap-up at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre, she said, “This is the tough part.”

Having recently announced plans to retire, Kay knew it was her final turn for concluding remarks, but made a mostly successful effort to fight back tears and get out a story that was more personal than usual.

Kay and her husband moved to Cobourg in the early 1980s and, for a time, she kept her job in the music industry in Toronto. This would continue until their daughter Elizabeth came along in 1985.

Even though she loved being a mom, she began looking around at the world of volunteering opportunities in her new hometown.

She started out complementing her husband’s Kinsman membership by joining the Kinettes. This was how Kay found herself wheeling Elizabeth door-to-door in her stroller to collect for United Way.

“That’s a great way to raise funds — having a baby in a stroller,” she said.

She found herself encouraged to apply for the job when the part-time position of United Way chief executive officer came open.

“Little did I know this would be my life-long career,” she said.

“I started with no training or experience in charitable work, but I had the help of three wonderful people — Dave Upton, the board chair, Ross Quigley, the campaign chair, and Karol Shaw, the past president.”

Upton, who recently passed away, helped her celebrate her 25th anniversary on the job. Quigley remains involved with United Way. Shaw made perhaps the greatest contribution in Northumberland United Way history, when he purchased a building and made it available to them for their office.

“I’m not sure what they saw in me to cheer and support me through that first year, but in doing so, it totally changed my life.”

Their successors on campaigns and boards have proven to be the most amazing group of people to work with, she said, always hard-working and always game for the trike races, duck derbies, dragon boating, dunk tanks, lunches and dinners — “lots of food, fun and laughter, while raising funds for our community.”

Community partners also went the extra mile, collaborating on such initiatives as Backpacks For Kids, Day of Caring, the Rural Transportation Initiative and the Northumberland Food 4 All Warehouse.

And, of course, the thousands of donors over the years have demonstrated that this is a truly generous community.

Kay’s remarks always include an update on Elizabeth, who was present for this special occasion.

Over the years, Kay has shared news of Elizabeth’s growing-up achievements, including world travels, an executive-management degree from a Swiss university and a wedding. Now she and her husband and their dog live five minutes away.

“She has kept me sane these past 28 years and been there for me through thick and thin. I am one very proud mother,” Kay said.

“I am proud to have had an impact on this community, which I dearly love, and look forward to continuing to do so as I start a new chapter in my life.

“Don’t worry — I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying in Cobourg and looking forward to a little downtime,” she said.

“It has been a wonderful ride for 28 years. I am looking forward to finding new ways to give back to this community.”

