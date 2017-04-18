Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Cobourg

Pedestrians comfort a woman as emergency services arrive on scene after an elderly female was struck by a car while crossing King Street at Spring Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. One witness said the traffic had the green light going east and west and the woman starting walking north across the intersection. Cars traveling eastbound stopped for the pedestrian, but a vehicle traveling westbound struck the woman knocking her approximately 30 feet from the intersection. Initially the woman was unconscious. She was transferred to Northumberland Hills Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The elderly driver was shaken, but not injured and is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.