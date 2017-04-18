Cobourg Fire Department members, while out on driving training, were stopped by a pedestrian in the area of Monk's Cove Park shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian pointed out a briefcase that was smoking near a garbage bin. Firefighters approached the briefcase and noticed there was smoke coming from it. Firefighters cordoned off the area and notified Cobourg Police. As the incident was progressing, a number of people who lived in the area approached firefighters stating the briefcase had been there for at least one day. Using protective clothing as a precaution, firefighters opened the package and discovered the inside of the package had been burned. The briefcase was taken away for examination. (Pictured) wearing protective clothing and breathing apparatus, firefighters open the briefcase.