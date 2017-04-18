Macey Stark and Anna Rice seemed to be wearing bigger-than-usual smiles as they arrived for their SONG rehearsal April 4, development co-ordinator Katie Emery reports.

They were carrying a large piece of construction paper, and their moms were following closely behind.

“They’re shy, but they have something to share — they want me to tell you,” said Macey’s mom Allison, a teacher at Beatrice Strong Public School, where SONG rehearses.

The classroom full of 27 young SONG choristers, three volunteers and choral facilitator Shannon Linton heard the news that the girls had shared a birthday party over the weekend, and that they’d asked their friends to bring a donation for the SONG program instead of a present.

The donations added up to a big $530 cheque, drawn on the Bank of Birthday Party.

“We were so impressed with their friends’ generosity,” Anna’s mom Tara added.

SONG stands for Sounds of the Next Generation. It’s a free socially inclusive music program for children and youth in Northumberland County.

“This donation is a major gift for SONG, and such an incredible gesture from these two young singers,” Shannon said.

“I was so touched and amazed when they presented the cheque.”

At present, the group is in the middle of its Sing Into Spring fundraising campaign. If you would like to donate, you can contact Katie a katie@songprogram.org or visit www.songprogram.org.

You can also show your support at their Canada 150 concert on May 27, where they will collaborate on the program with the Westben Youth Choirs. The 3 p.m. show takes place at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg), and admission is by good-will donation.

• • •

COBOURG — Petticoat Lane celebrates its seventh anniversary at its current location with a big sale Friday and Saturday.

It was seven years ago the store moved from across the street at the Midtown Mall to the location at 25 Munroe St., just east of The Beer Store.

To celebrate, they are declaring 50% off on everything throughout the store, even their special selection of sterling silver jewelry.

It’s a good place to shop ‘til you drop, and not just because of the bargains. The store is run by volunteers from the Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary, so the proceeds will support health care in your own community. In fact, auxiliary representative Pat Page Hosiak reported at the April hospital-board meeting that the little thrift store on Munroe St. brought in $115,000 last year for priority medical equipment at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

• • •

COBOURG — Those wonderful, helpful people you see at Petticoat Lane are wearing burgundy vests just like the auxiliary volunteers you see at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

No matter what you find them doing, they all share the mission to provide effective and compassionate assistance to visitors, staff and patients, in an environment that promotes the dignity and well-being of all.

At Petticoat Lane, they work three- to five-hour shifts on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. You will also see auxiliary volunteers — men, women and students — helping in almost all areas at the hospital, from delivering cold drinks to patients to helping visitors find their way.

And it seems there are never enough volunteers to fill all the spots.

The auxiliary is interested in hearing from anyone who has some spare time and would like to join. Application forms are available at the main enquiry desk at the hospital and at Petticoat Lane. Or you can call 905-372-6811 ext. 4630 to get more information and arrange for an application form.

• • •

COBOURG — Movies On The Beach will return to Cobourg for another summer, offering comedy, action and animal adventures that will delight family members of all ages.

This free activity is an invitation for friends and family members to pack some popcorn, grab a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy a great show under the stars. Films are projected on to a giant inflatable outdoor movie screen, using a powerful video projector and concert-quality sound system.

This year’s features are:

• Secret Life of Pets on July 15

• Moana on Aug. 5 — this one will be shown following the Cobourg Sandcastle Festival, and the evening will end with fireworks

• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Aug. 26

“This year’s movie lineup is action packed and full of fun for the entire family,” Councillor Suzanne Seguin said in the press release.

“If you have never experienced it for yourself, take your kids or enjoy a fun night with a friend.”

Shows begin at 8:30 p.m., with seating available on the west end of the beach near the pier. Movie-goers are reminded that all metered parking remains in effect, and that parking along the waterfront is free on weekends after 6 p.m.

Shows are subject to weather cancellations in case of lightning or other unsafe conditions. Notices of cancellation will be posted on the cobourgtourism.ca and at www.cobourg.ca, and staff will be on-site to let people know. In such cases, an alternate showing date will be arranged.

• • •

COBOURG - Jim Jubenville thanks the dozens of volunteers who showed up for last Saturday’s fish lift.

This annual event calls on volunteers to grab their waders and fish nets to help net rainbow trout out of Cobourg Creek for Ministry of Natural Resources workers to inspect, with the fish lifted over the falls afterwards to help them on their way to the Baltimore spawning grounds.

Jim is delighted with the turn-out, as the event had to be delayed a week due to the risk posed by high waters. The time was moved to an hour earlier as well, and only about 20 volunteers turned out at the 9 a.m. start time — but the number eventually grew to about 60.

Nine or 10 of them were students working on their community-service hours for high school, Jim discovered.

Also in attendance was Fred Ball, who began the fish lift some 40 years ago.

Special thanks must also go to The Mill restaurant and golf course, who co-operate in the effort each year (and who provided coffee and hot chocolate to the volunteers).

They had processed the 200 fish they aim for each year by 11:15 a.m., and were cleaned up and gone by 11:30.

• • •

