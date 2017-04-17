The Northumberland Dental Hygiene Clinic recently participated once again in the Gift from the Heart event on Saturday, April. Mary Ito (in the chair), Sue Hochu (left) and Jenny Carter, all registered dental hygienists, volunteered their time to the worthwhile event. This was the ninth year the office opened to offer no-cost dental cleanings to those otherwise unable to access dental hygiene services. Dental hygienists from every province throughout Canada were represented this year with over 120 locations open from Victoria, B.C. to Gander, Nfld.