Doctor leaving Cobourg practice

COBOURG -

Happy personal news for Dr. Kemi Oluyole has regrettably resulted in her leaving her Cobourg practice.

The departure is “due to a happy development in her personal life,” according to the press release from the West Northumberland Community Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee.

“The physician recruitment committee is actively interviewing prospective physicians to replace Dr. Oluyole,” the announcement said.

“While the search continues, it is important to note that all of Dr. Oluyole’s patients will continue to be provided care by the physicians in Dr. Oluyole’s group. These doctors include Drs. Mark Essak, Carson Kwok, Teresa Cheung, Kirk Haunts, Rina Daskalopoulos, Colin Dahle and Phil Stratford.”

The announcement quoted Dr. Oluyole's letter to her patients sharing the news.

“My patients will continue to have access to all staff and services both at the office and at the Family Health Team,” it said.

Patients requiring an appointment are instructed to call the same office number, and they will be scheduled with one of the other physicians, a nurse or a nurse-practitioner. Their medical records will remain in that office.

“It has been a blessing to be part of this wonderful community,” her letter stated.

“I will miss my colleagues, patients and friends because I truly enjoy my time in the Northumberland area. The time spent here will forever be cherished. I wish you good health and happiness.”

Dr. Essak stated that Dr. Oluyole has been a valuable member of the practice, and will be missed by the health-care team as well as her patients.

“All the doctors and nurses at the Cobourg Health Centre are committed to caring for Kemi’s patients while we find a suitable replacement to take over her practice,” he stated.

“We understand it can be distressing to have your doctor leave, but rest assured that we have your medical information and will continue to serve you as Dr. Oluyole has done for over three years.”

West Northumberland Community Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee project manager Tracy West thanked Dr. Oluyole for her outstanding contribution to her patients' health and well-being.

“She will be sadly missed by both her patients and colleagues, and we wish her all the best,” West stated.