It was just another anaphylactic attack on Dec. 21 for Linda Tesluk, but the end result is that she and her husband Andy have sold their home and are moving out of Cobourg.

As previously reported, the home they loved so much for almost four years is too close to a neighbour who does not take as much care as they would wish with things like incense and scented-dryer-sheet exhaust. And in almost four years in this home, her allergy to scents has resulted in too many episodes where she could not breathe — and would have died if not for the EpiPen she always keeps at hand.

In Belleville, they will be on a 2.7-acre property, where no airborne allergen triggers from any neighbour can reach her.

The December anaphylactic episode was so severe, Linda said, that for the first time she truly believed she was dying. It showed her they had to turn their backs on futile attempts to coax co-operation from their neighbour, take the initiative and move.

“You can't make people to be compassionate,” she said.

As well, she added, “You can't stay somewhere where it is no longer safe.

“We decided our lives were worth more than paying a lawyer and taking it to court.”

The good friends they have made among their other neighbours, and in the broader community, are upset that they will be leaving, but grateful Linda will be safe.

Andy filmed that December attack, which shows the severe life-threatening distress his wife suffered from the simplest of quotidian triggers — the scent of a dryer sheet. Linda has had five such attacks since they moved to Cobourg but, after that one, they decided that moving was the wise course of action.

Already virtually living the life of a shut-in, for fear of the scented deodorants, after-shaves, hand lotions and perfumes that seem so universal, Linda found house-hunting a frightening experience. She had to warn the realtor they could not even look at a home where scents were in every-day use.

When they looked at the home they eventually bought, and spotted a box of scent-free dryer sheets in the laundry room, they felt safe.

Opening the window, sharing the yard work, playing outside with their dog Roscoe are all things Linda is looking forward to enjoying without fear in Belleville.

And after more than 36 years of wishing for a hot tub, she added, they will get one with their new home.

Meanwhile, there's the sadness of saying goodbye.

“What is there not to love about Cobourg,” Linda declared.

“It's a beautiful town, the beach is incredible, the marina and the piers, but still close to getting into Toronto if you had to.

“If we could, we would have stayed here. We truly would have. It wasn't meant to be.”

Their other neighbours have been understanding about Linda's condition, and have become good friends.

“We have made more friends than we have ever had in our lives,” she said.

“They are saying, 'We will miss you horribly but, at the same time, we are so glad you will be safe.'

“They are feeling such a sense of relief I am going to be safe, and that's so nice. It tells me how much they care about me.”

“This is the most involved we have ever been in a community in all our lives — that's one of biggest regrets about having to move,” Andy said.

Both Tesluks have been volunteers with the Cobourg Police Service, and Andy's list is even longer — the Cobourg Taxpayers Association, the Environmental Active Transportation Committee and the Cobourg Community Centre. He has not only been involved with the pickleball program, but also with the Ontario 55+ Winter Games, the big curling events in January and as district co-ordinator for the summer senior games coming up.

“I was hoping to be in on the hockey event in May,” he added, referring to the RBC Cup.

“I've been very, very involved in the community, met a lot of great people — every one of them is saying this is a stupid reason to have to move.”

“I have felt such guilt because of everything he has to give up,” Linda admitted.

“But his reaction is the same every time. He says, 'You are more important to me than anything.' Everything he is doing — selling the house, getting me away — is strictly from love.”

The Tesluks bear no ill will toward anyone as they leave. And though they are farther away from their children and grandson in Pickering and Ajax (not to mention Andy's mother in a Port Hope assisted-living facility), they are moving closer to members of Linda's family. This includes her brother, a Belleville pastor who has just instituted a scent-free policy in his church.

One good fall-out from Andy's taping of her attack is that it has had more than 82,000 hits on YouTube — which Linda sees as a wonderful way to raise awareness.

She has heard from so many mothers who have children with severe allergies who have not yet had to use the EpiPen. The parents are afraid of using it, she said. The kids are afraid of having it administered.

“We have lost count of the number of people who have thanked us and said they are no longer afraid, because it doesn't hurt and they can see how fast it works,” she said.

“If something good can come out of something horrible, who knows how many people's lives have been changed and touched by that.”

The video has also put her in touch with a whole community of people who, like her, have multiple chemical sensitivities — “some of them worse than me,” she said.

“It's certainly not, 'Let's cry on each other's shoulder,' but, 'How can we help educate the world.'”

She believes people have to look at responsibilities along with rights. Asked to forego scents, people sometimes reply they have the right to wear them. But — just as driving a car is a responsibility and not a right — Linda maintains that you have a responsibility to make the sacrifice once you know that your scent may put someone's life in danger.

And she is really gratified that the Town of Cobourg is investigating the possibility of a scent-free bylaw for public places.

“We will be leaving our mark on this town, and a positive mark,” she said.

“Belleville already has this in place, and apparently they are very proactive.”

This is true of the Belleville hospital as well, she added — a reassuring thing to know if she has to spend as much time there as she did at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

With a large acreage to care for, Linda jokes that she sees pitchforks and overalls in their future.

She asked her husband to come up with a name for their new home, and she loves his suggestion: Safe Haven.

“Safe for me and a haven for both of us,” she said.

