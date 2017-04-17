Cobourg announces 150 calendar for spring

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg and the Canada 150 organizing committee have announced the spring-event calendar in honour of Canada’s 150th year of Confederation.

From art exhibits to national sporting competitions, the town and the Canada 150 committee are planning to make it a banner year with a multitude of celebrations.

For April and May, that includes:

• April 20 — Cobourg Harbour: A Story of Small Town Ontario, the launch of an on-line Community Memories Project produced by the Cobourg Museum Foundation and the Virtual Museum of Canada. This takes place at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Hall Citizens Forum (second floor west at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W.).

• April 29-30 — Canada 150: A Portrait in Documentary Film, presented by the Marie Dressler Foundation at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St.). There are eight free films. On April 29, see On Guard For Thee (Canada during the war) at 10 a.m., Native Land (Canada's Indigenous peoples) at 1 p.m., Glowing Hearts (Canadian pride and culture) at 4 p.m., and Far and Wide (the length and breadth of the nation) at 7 p.m. On April 30, there's Terre de Nos Aieux (French Canada) at 10 a.m., Glorious and Free (struggle for equal rights) at 1 p.m., See Thee Rise (Canada's influence in the world ) at 4 p.m. and O Canada! (celebrating our unique identity) at 7 p.m.

• April 30 — Images of Canada: Rug Hooking Display and History of Rug Hooking in Canada. This is the work of members of the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild, on display at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

• May 6 — 150 Years of Fashion, presented by the Victoria Hall Volunteers and Northumberland Players (who operate an extraordinary costume house). There are show-and-exhibit events at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall, and tickets are $30.

• May 6 — Canada 150: A Celebration, a Northumberland Orchestra and Choir concert that celebrates Canadian music from sea to sea to sea. It takes place at Trinity United Church (284 Division St.).

• May 13-21 — RBC Cup national Junior A hockey championship at the Cobourg Community Centre.

• May 26-June 11 — Once Upon A Rocking Chair. Written by a local author, this play explores family relationships, work, aging, life and the happily-ever-after ideal. This is the play's premiere, and it takes place at the Firehall Theatre (213 Second St.).

• May 27 — Between Friends: Northumberland Kids Sing For Canada. This concert features the local SONG musicians and the Westben Youth Choir in celebrating Canada's milestone through music. It's a 3 p.m. show at Trinity United Church, and admission is by donation.

• May 30 — A Celebration of the Canadian Flag. Hosted by the Cobourg and District Historical Society at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall, the program focuses on the history of the flag.

For these and other event listings in the year's calendar, visit www.cobourg2017.ca.