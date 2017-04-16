Port Hope man facing child pornography charges

PORT HOPE -

A high-ranking member of the Port Hope Area Initiative is facing child pornography charges.

Walter van Veen, the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) manager of technical integration and program director for Port Hope, was arrested on Thursday as a result of an investigation by members of the Port Hope Police, Durham Regional Police and Cobourg Police.

A warrant was executed at the 60-year-old van Veen’s home on Shortt Street in Port Hope on Thursday. He was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Neighbours said there were numerous police vehicles at the location, including at least one from Durham Regional Police.

A press release from Port Hope Police on Thursday morning stated computers and other storage devices were seized during the search.

“The accused is further charged with accessing child pornography and making child pornography available,” the release stated, while also noting the accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police stated at the time of the release they would not be releasing the individual's name as “the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.”

Thursday evening, Port Hope Police Inspector Darren Strongman confirmed to Northumberland Today that van Veen of PHAI was the individual charged by police.

“He has been arraigned on the charges by a Justice of the Peace,” Strongman said. “There will be more information released Tuesday.”

A LinkedIn page states van Veen works for the Atomic Energy of Canada and is responsible for technical leadership on the design and remediation of the Port Hope and Port Granby projects. The $1.28 billion project is the largest environmental remediation project in Canada and includes the remediation of over 500 small and large sites containing 1.7 million cubic meters of low level radioactive waste.

The project includes the construction of two 500 gpm waste water treatment plants and two hazardous waste landfills, the dredging of 120,000 cubic meters of LLRW sediment, the remediation of 120,000 cubic meters of MSW, the remediation of a 3km pipeline, the investigation of 5000 residential, commercial and public properties, and the remediation of 375 of these properties.

None of the charges against van Veen have been proven.

A request for comment from PHAI has not been responded to.

