Orlando Bloom dating Nina Dobrev?

Orlando Bloom is reportedly dating The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.

The 40-year-old star’s friendship with Dobrev has developed into a casual relationship, according to People.com. However, the pair are attending the Coachella music festival this weekend separately, and Bloom has even been spotted with another woman over the weekend.

His ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, who he split from after a year of dating in March, is also at the festival.

Bloom and Dobrev were spotted looking cosy after leaving the premiere of The Promise on Wednesday, the website reports.

“They’ve known each other for a while. Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual,” the source told People.com.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently opened up about his amicable split from Perry, explaining how the two have managed to stay friends. “We’re friends, it’s good,” he told Elle UK magazine. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that (breakups) don’t have to be about hate.”

Dobrev is also on good terms with her exes, including The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, who she dated for several years before splitting in 2013. The 28-year-old regularly spends time with Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed, most recently dining with the couple back in February.

Despite his rumoured new relationship, father-of-one Bloom has a busy few months ahead of him as he will begin the promotional trail for his upcoming movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, set to be released on May 26.

The British actor reprises his role as Will Turner in the latest instalment of the Disney saga, which also stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush and Kaya Scodelario.