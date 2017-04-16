NORTHUMBERLAND -

Both a Dutch and South African business contingent are coming to Northumberland this month, says the county's Economic Development Director Dan Borowec.

Both are related to agriculture, he said in an interview after a recent presentation to Hamilton Township council.

This is the “fourth or fifth time” for the Dutch group, Borowec said. It is looking at the Agri-Food Venture Centre in Colborne to see if there is room to do a “pilot” food development project using items grown in this region, he also said, declining to be more specific. “They are looking at capacity.”

The South African group is coming near the end of April.

Asked what the South Africans are looking for, Borowec said sometimes international visitors come because they are “curious.” But then it is up to Northumberland to show them this is the “best place to do business,” he added, reiterating a theme he shared with councillors.

Branding is not a logo but creating a culture of innovation and ensuring others know it is the place to do business, Borowec explained.

And no group is more innovative than those in the agri-business, he stressed.

They are constantly changing with the markets, product development, machinery changes, etc.

“They are the first to do it” and Northumberland is supporting the agri-food industry with the Venture Centre, and in other ways too, councillors were told.

When asked if Hamilton Township needs an industrial park (which it doesn't have), Borowec said the county's Official Plan has identified areas including 200 hectares north of Highway 401 outside of Port Hope. And most municipalities have areas identified for employment growth, he added, but the challenge is putting infrastructure in place.

But with the county supporting the agri-business industry, it must maintain a “balance” by retaining sufficient agricultural lands.

Northumberland County does have a significant financial draw when compared to Toronto when land is one-tenth the costs, he added.

