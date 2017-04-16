Five arrested during drug bust in Cobourg

Five people were arrested Thursday evening following a controlled drugs and substances act warrant executed by Cobourg Police.

Police attended the residence in central Cobourg around 6:45 p.m.

The individuals facing charges are: Terry Beaton, 31, of Cobourg; Meghan Angus, 34, of Cobourg; Jeremiah Ainsworth, 27, of Grafton; Justin Best, 21, of Hamilton Township; and Janet Mclachlan, 24, of Cobourg.

Charges for the individuals include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said about $2,000 worth of controlled drugs was seized as well as a quantity of cash as alleged proceeds of crime.

The five individuals arrested were released on appearance notices with pending court dates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Allison at 905-372-6821 ext. 2234 with the details.