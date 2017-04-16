Fish get a lift in Cobourg

The annual fish lift along Cobourg Creek at The Mill Pond (formerly known as Pratt's Pond) took place on Saturday in Cobourg.

The fish lift is for rainbow trout specifically.

Fifty volunteers and a member of the GRCA brought the fish up Cobourg Creek, blocked off a section of the river, then it was time to net the fish. People came from around the area to participate in the event that has been happening for at least 45 years.

Without the fish lift, rainbow trout would not be able to get over the dam and spawn upstream, said one of the organizers Jim Jubenville.

Over the years, volunteers have discovered new ways of raising the fish over the dam and now use a gator, all-terrain vehicle.