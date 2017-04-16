Firefighters battle several grass fires
There were a number of grass fires Friday in Cobourg on Friday, including this one between CN and CP rail tracks near Sinclair Park. Firefighter Sorab Bulsara along with other firefighters began battling the fire with backpacks filled with water. It's unknown exactly how the fire started, but flames spread quickly. Captain Scott MacDonald said both CP and CN crews were extremely helpful during the fire. Trains were initially stopped from going through the area, but when firefighters had the flames knocked down, they were able to move through the area slowly. A number of railroad ties also caught fire adding to the heavy smoke that could be seen from kilometres away. PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
Firefighters responded to a number of grass fires in Cobourg and area the last few days.
