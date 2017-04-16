Cobourg works on Urban Forest Management Plan

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg Recreation and Culture Division has announced a project to establish an Urban Forest Management Plan to guide the proactive care of town trees over the next 20 years.

The process will include a detailed community-engagement process that begins April 26 with a public information and consultation session.

The goal of the plan is to ensure a healthy and sustainable urban forest that contributes to the economic, environmental and social vitality of the town. It will establish guidelines and direction for care, planting, replacement and overall management of town trees over the next two decades.

Council is hoping members of the public will become involved in the project, providing input and information on the current and future desired state of Cobourg’s urban forest.

Background information will be provided to members of the public regarding the town’s current operations and guidelines. They can then provide input regarding more opportunities for tree planting, areas in which more canopy cover is needed and the preservation of Cobourg’s mature trees.

“The establishment of an Urban Forest Management Plan will allow the town to move from reactive to proactive urban forest management,” council co-ordinator of parks and recreation services Brian Darling said in the town's press release.

“The plan will work in concert with the Parks Master Plan, and will further council’s strategic-plan objective of managing sustainable growth and development.”

Plan content will include characterization of the current state of the town’s urban forest, analysis of current forestry-management operations, identification of strategies to improve urban forest health and sustainability, and recommended management changes and future needs.

While the main focus will be on the management of trees on public (municipal) lands, consideration will be given to identifying strategies that will help maintain and increase the town's urban forest on private lands as well.

The press release set out a preliminary schedule of community-engagement opportunities, which is also on the website at www.cobourg.ca (with news and updates provided as they arise).

The April 26 meeting will take place in the Cameco Room at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.). Drop-in time will begin at 3 p.m., with the presentation and public meeting running from 4 to 7 p.m.

This is also an opportunity to get a resident survey that will be on-going until May 17. Copies are also available on-line and in paper form at the municipal clerk's office at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.).

On June 13, at a location to be confirmed, an interactive public workshop will have round-table discussions.

A presentation to council of the draft plan is scheduled for June 26.

On-going efforts will also be carried on throughout the coming weeks:

• E-mail-notification requests can be directed to communications and parks staff that will keep members up to date on the plan, as well as updates and project milestones.

• The town's Facebook and Twitter accounts will provide regular updates, responses to public comments and notifications of upcoming public meeting.

• A page on the municipal website will be dedicated to information on the project, as well as information and notices on upcoming public-engagement opportunities.

Comments or questions regarding the plan can be directed to the town arbourist Rory Quigley attrees@cobourg.ca.