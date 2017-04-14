A sequel to Eddie Murphy’s classic comedy Coming To America is in the works.

Studio bosses at Paramount Pictures have tapped Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, the writers behind the original 1988 hit, to pen the follow-up.

Rumours about a possible sequel have been swirling for years, but this is the first official step towards making the project a reality.

Public Enemies’ Kevin Misher will produce the new movie, which is still in the very early stages of development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Coming to America starred Murphy as wealthy Prince Akeem Joffer, the heir to the throne of the fictional African country of Zamunda, who flees to Queens, N.Y., to try and get out of an arranged marriage and find real love.

Arsenio Hall played the Prince’s best friend Semmi, while James Earl Jones portrayed Murphy’s onscreen father, the King of Zamunda. John Amos, Shari Headley, and Eriq La Salle also appeared in the John Landis movie.

Casting details for the sequel have yet to be revealed, and it’s currently unknown if any of the original stars will return for the next instalment.