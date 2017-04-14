Alec Baldwin has defended Kendall Jenner over her controversial Pepsi commercial, insisting the model’s management is to blame, not her.

The model and reality TV star came under fire earlier this month when her advert for the soft drinks company aired. In the commercial, Jenner could be seen taking part in a peace protest and handing a can of Pepsi to an on duty police officer, who cracks open the can as everyone rejoices.

Many people took issue with the commercial, which was swiftly pulled by Pepsi bosses, who released a statement apologizing for appearing to make light of a serious issue and for putting Jenner “in this position.”

Baldwin, whose daughter Ireland is friends with Jenner, took to Twitter on Thursday to defend the model.

“1- Don’t blame @KendallJenner for that spot. Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management,” he wrote. “2- I remember when my daughter Ireland and Kendall were little kids in school. I think it’s unfair to rake these younger ppl (people) over the coals... 3- The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-centered culture...”

The 21-year-old has not commented on the controversy and has kept a low profile ever since, although TMZ.com reports that she will be making her return to the spotlight at Coachella Festival in California over the weekend, where she will reportedly host a party for dating app Bumble with her sister Kylie.

In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was taped before the Pepsi furor, Kendall confessed to the camera that she had worked hard to be taken seriously as a model and she worried about the reception her joint clothing line with Kylie would receive.

“Everyone wants an excuse to talk s--- and I don’t want this to be that,” she said. “If this doesn’t go as well as we hope, it might tarnish some things in the modelling world.”