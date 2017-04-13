Take time to reflect on Maundy Thursday

If Lent is a time of reflection as we prepare for the events of Good Friday and Easter Sunday, then Holy week takes that time of reflection and magnifies it.

No where is that intensity felt more than on Maundy Thursday. An evening where Jesus met with his disciples, washed their feet and later broke bread with them. It is an evening of quiet reflection, the calm before the storm that is the events of Good Friday.

The disciples had gathered with Jesus to celebrate a Passover meal. Before the bread was broken Jesus calmly announced that one of the twelve would betray him. One of the disciples who had travelled with and learned at his side would offer him up to the authorities. That moment of revelation must have been startling to the disciples as they looked at one another with shocked faces. Similar to the face of a child when they have been caught red handed with their hand in the cookie jar. Disbelief mixed with sadness about how events have unfolded.

It speaks greatly about the character of Jesus, of his love and grace, that his next words are ones of encouragement. After relaying to the disciples what will happen to him, about how he will be glorified. Words which the disciples could hardly comprehend, Jesus tells them to love one another. Jesus tells them, “Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.”

What is often overlooked is that Jesus loved Judas Iscariot. Jesus loved the man who would betray him. His words to the disciples, this new commandment, included that they also love Judas. This is the quintessential characteristic of followers of Christ, that we love one another and extend that same love to others who we meet. It is a hard commandment to live out, yet eternally rewarding.

All of this is shared over a simple meal of bread and wine. A meal shared in the company of friends on the eve of a day which would reshape our understanding of God, the world and our place in it.

This Maundy Thursday I look forward to the opportunity to pause and reflect on what following Jesus means. To taste that same meal that Jesus shared with his disciples. To participate in the breaking of bread in the presence of friends.

A final opportunity for reflection in the season of Lent. As a nation, we have recently reflected on the efforts of soldiers 100 years ago at the Battle for Vimy Ridge. The sacrifice of those soldiers helped bring freedom to a continent.

On Maundy Thursday, we prepare ourselves for the events of Good Friday as we reflect on the sacrifice that was made some 2000 years ago by Jesus. A sacrifice which would bring freedom to all people, for all time. A sacrifice which would shatter the powers of death and declare God’s purposes for creation.

This Maundy Thursday take a moment to reflect on the depth of God’s love for you and for your neighbour. Take time to love one another and know that you are surrounded in the embrace of God’s enduring love.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)